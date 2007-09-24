Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Merck Joins Forces With Harvard Researchers For Drug Discovery

by Lisa M. Jarvis
September 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

In an agreement being called "an innovative model for industry/academic partnerships," researchers from Harvard Medical School and Merck & Co.'s Boston R&D center are teaming up to accelerate research in oncology and central nervous system disorders. Six HMS labs will receive funding from Merck, and scientists from both organizations will work together in the two therapeutic areas.

Individual academic researchers or projects routinely receive funding from drug companies, but the Merck agreement with Harvard is unique in that it involves multiple labs working in specific therapeutic areas, says Katherine Gordon, director of business development at HMS.

According to Gordon, the pact with Merck represents one route academia is taking to translate basic knowledge about the biology and chemistry of a disease into viable drug candidates. Though the agreement focuses on basic research, the parties expect it will lead to products.

For HMS, the deal is also a way to advance its science in a challenging funding environment. Earlier this month, Harvard handed out the first round of grants through its new Technology Development Accelerator Fund, established to develop promising life sciences ideas to a point where industry will take interest.

For Merck, the collaboration bolsters activities at its Boston lab, which opened in 2004.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer steps up academic partnering
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deerfield and Hopkins in research venture
Dementia Charity Readies R&D Network

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE