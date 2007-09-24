Natale garners Northwest region's volunteer honor

Nicholas R. Natale, a professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Montana, has been awarded the Northwest Region Volunteer Service Award. The award was announced during the 62nd ACS Northwest Regional Meeting.
Natale's service to ACS began during his years as an undergraduate at Drexel University when he served as vice president of its student affiliate chapter. When he became a faculty member at the University of Idaho, Natale volunteered as a preceptor in Project SEED and as a mentor to an undergraduate ACS Summer Research Fellow.
He's served ACS in a number of capacities over the years, including chairing the Washington-Idaho Border Local Section, coordinating National Chemistry Week, and advising the University of Idaho's student affiliate group. He is currently serving on the Copyright Subcommittee of the Joint Board-Council Committee on Publications.
Natale recently moved to the Montana Section and continues his involvement with ACS.
