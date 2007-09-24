New DOE Website Compiles Patents

A website housing a collection of more than 20,000 patents that were supported by Department of Energy funding was launched last week. Patents in the site's searchable database stretch back to the 1940s and include inventions funded by DOE predecessor agencies. The compilation includes more than energy projects, notes Raymond L. Orbach, DOE undersecretary for science, who adds that the collection of patents demonstrates the range of DOE's contribution to scientific progress during the past 60 years. The "DOepatents" database will be updated quarterly and includes bibliographic records and links to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office website.
