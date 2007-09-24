Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Passive Solar Heating

September 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Passive solar heating and cooling was omitted from the interesting article on "Building Green" (C&EN, July 16, page 11). This technique can save 50% of the heating and cooling costs of a home in the Philadelphia area without the use of expensive photovoltaic cells.

Such a house would be oriented toward the south with large windows on the south and small ones on the north, large eaves that keep out the summer sun but allow the low winter sun to come in, day lighting, some concrete or masonry to store daytime heat overnight (for example, a fireplace or floor), and a light-colored roof. The insulation and other features of Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) should be included. See www.eere.energy.gov/RE/solar_passive.html or "Passive Solar Energy Book" by Bruce Anderson and Malcolm Wells, which can be downloaded from the Internet without charge.

The building code of Davis, Calif., has included passive solar heating and cooling since 1976. The code summarizes the research that supports the concept but does not require the specific features mentioned above. It sets a maximum amount of energy that can be used by a residence, an amount that can't be met without the use of passive solar heating and cooling.

The 1982 amendment states that this code had been simple, cheap, and effective. The California Energy Commission extended this code to the entire state in 2005. Extension of this code to the entire country would save huge amounts of energy.

Albert S. Matlack
Hockessin, Del.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Powering nuclear power
More Solar Power Approved For U.S.
Renewable Energy Projects Planned For Military Bases

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE