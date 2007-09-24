Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Platinum-Free Hydrazine Fuel Cell

September 24, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A new type of fuel cell that runs on hydrazine (N2H4) bypasses some of the barriers impeding wide-scale implementation of conventional hydrogen fuel cells in automobiles (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200701334). The device, designed by Hirohisa Tanaka and Koichiro Asazawa of Daihatsu Motor Co., in Japan, and coworkers, incorporates a solid hydroxide anion-exchange membrane in place of the commonly used sulfonic acid-based proton-conducting membrane. That change transforms the chemical nature of the fuel cell's interior from acidic to alkaline and thus eliminates the need for expensive corrosion-resistant platinum catalysts. In addition, because the fuel cell runs directly on liquid hydrazine, which has a greater energy density than gaseous or liquid hydrogen, it avoids some of the safety and technical challenges associated with high-pressure hydrogen fuel cells even as it provides comparable power output.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE