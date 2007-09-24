Poor Timing

AstraZeneca transferring production to China is a very poor move (C&EN, July 30, page 40). At a time when products coming from China are highly suspect for major quality defects, and when critical products such as pharmaceuticals are not being labeled with country of origin, most of us will be reluctant to trust AstraZeneca's pharmaceuticals. My family and I will avail ourselves of other companies' products whenever possible.
Peter R. Lantos
Erdenheim, Pa.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter