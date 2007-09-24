Sigma-Aldrich Plans A Facility In China

Sigma-Aldrich will spend $25 million to acquire land and build the first phase of a new manufacturing facility in Wuxi, an industrial city west of Shanghai. The plant will supply raw materials, key intermediates, and final products for Sigma's SAFC fine chemicals business unit. It will not be certified to comply with FDA current Good Manufacturing Practices for pharmaceutical ingredient production. In the future, the Wuxi site may be fitted with facilities to support Sigma-Aldrich's research essentials and research specialties business units.
