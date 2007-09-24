Success Achieved

Linda Wang's article about my friend and Alpha Chi Sigma brother Cary Supalo was great (C&EN, July 23, page 36). One of our students at the University of Arkansas, Noel Romey, is its first blind-from-birth chemical engineering graduate. We recruited him while he was a high school senior. He completed a B.S. in chemical engineering with us and is about to complete a master's degree. He is currently working in a co-op assignment. We hope he will continue for the Ph.D. degree.
William A. Myers
Fayetteville, Ark.
