Two Firms Partner For Clean Coal

Praxair and Foster Wheeler have formed an alliance to demonstrate clean coal technologies for electricity-generating plants. Engineering firm Foster Wheeler plans to develop steam generators using oxygen-enhanced coal combustion technology for new and existing power plants. Industrial gas supplier Praxair will provide oxygen for the power generators and then capture and sequester the carbon dioxide produced for a 90%-plus reduction in smoke stack CO2 emissions. The two plan their first demonstration project at a proposed coal-fired power plant in Jamestown, N.Y.
