Xerox Opens Novel Toner Facility

Xerox has opened its first U.S. plant for emulsion aggregation toners. The company says the $60 million facility, in Webster, N.Y., supports growth in the digital printing market while being environmentally responsible. Unlike traditional toner, which is created by physically grinding composite polymeric materials to micrometer-sized particles, emulsion aggregation toner is chemically grown, enabling control of particle size, shape, and color. Xerox claims to be the world's largest toner manufacturer.
