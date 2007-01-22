ACC completes branding initiative

The American Chemistry Council has completed a restructuring, merging with the American Plastics Council and integrating 25 separate brands under the ACC umbrella. Among the changes, APC becomes the Plastics Division, the Chlorine Chemistry Council has been renamed the Chlorine Chemistry Division, and the Chemstar panels have been consolidated into the Chemical Products & Technology Division. Jack N. Gerard, the trade group's president and CEO, says the streamlining and rebranding "will provide the industry with a stronger voice in Washington, D.C., and in the state capitals."
