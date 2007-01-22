SAFC Pharma will provide chemical development services to the French biotech firm Affichem for dendrogenine A, an experimental cancer treatment. Chemists at SAFC's Manchester, England, site will conduct process R&D on the drug, which is in preclinical development.
Nycomed has begun the integration of Altana Pharma, following its acquisition of the German firm on Dec. 31, 2006. The company, now based in Denmark, says it will establish a corporate headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.
Feixiang Chemicals (Zhangjiagang) has expanded its capacity for fatty alcohol-derived tertiary amines in Jiangsu province, China, by 25% to 50,000 tons per year. Procter & Gamble Chemicals markets the firm's output outside China.
DuPont has licensed a new fungicide active ingredient, penthiopyrad, from Mitsui Chemicals. DuPont expects to launch the ingredient in 2010 against a broad range of diseases, some of which have developed resistance to existing fungicide classes.
Air Products & Chemicals has become the sole owner of its Malaysian subsidiary, Air Products STB, after buying out its 30% partner, Sitt Tatt. With annual sales of $55 million, Air Products STB operates air separation and hydrogen plants and supplies chemicals to local customers.
Asahi Kasei will supply its Microza hollow-fiber membrane filtration system to a new drinking water plant planned for the Minneapolis area. The Japanese firm says the facility will be one of the largest in the U.S. and one of the largest anywhere to employ pressurized membrane filtration.
Dow Chemical's water-soluble polymers business is expanding capacity for hydroxyethylcellulose in Institute, W.Va. The company says capacity at the plant will increase by 5 million lb per year when the project is completed in the first half of 2009.
