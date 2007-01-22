Degussa launches new project house

Degussa has launched another in its series of technology development "project houses," this one dedicated to functional films and surfaces. Over the next three years, some 20 researchers in Hanau-Wolfgang, Germany, will concentrate on technology for finishing both polymer films and semifinished products with nanoscale and microscale surface coatings. The resulting functionalized products should aid the manufacture of solar cells and flat screens, says Alfred Oberholz, Degussa's head of R&D.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter