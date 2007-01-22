'Dusters' Look For Interstellar Dust Tracks

Collector [+]Enlarge Credit: NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory

When science gets too big, it's time to either automate or call in volunteers. Sometimes, you have to do both.

Pieces of aerogel on NASA's Stardust spacecraft not only picked up samples of comet Wild 2, they also captured, separately, particles of interstellar dust on a side of the collector not exposed to the comet. The comet particles are easily detectable, but scientists estimate that the interstellar dust collector may have nabbed only a dozen or so. Finding the tracks of these micrometer-sized particles in a 1,000-cmm2 collector area is akin to finding the needle in the proverbial haystack.

"By the time you've set the microscope magnification high enough to see the particles, you have to look through millions of images," says Zack S. Gainsforth, a researcher in the space sciences laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley.

Inspired by SETI@home—the project that harnesses volunteered home computers to analyze radio signals for traces of intelligent life—just down the hall, Andrew J. Westphal, an associate director of the space lab, created a website called Stardust@home (stardustathome.ssl.berkeley.edu). He and his colleagues set up an optical microscope to log sets of images, then put out a call to volunteers—anyone with a computer—who could pore over the 1.5 million sets in hopes of spotting the elusive dust.