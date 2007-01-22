Ineos formsHF venture in China

Ineos Fluor and Zhejiang Xing Teng Chemical have formed a joint venture, Jiangxi In-Tech Chemical, to produce anhydrous hydrogen fluoride in a new plant in Shangrao, Jiangxi province, southwest of Shanghai. The facility is expected to open by the end of the year. The venture is Ineos' first in China and will supply raw material to its fluorochemicals plant in Mihara City, Japan. The new plant will also supply Zhejiang Xing Teng with raw materials for its fluorochemicals business.
