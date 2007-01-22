Kemira expands in water treatment
Kemira will acquire the coagulants business of Dalquim Industria e Comercio, one of the leading manufacturers of aluminum-based coagulants in the south of Brazil. Dalquim's coagulants business has sales of about $15 million per year from two plants that supply the paper industry and municipalities in the region. The purchase follows by a week the second phase of Kemira's acquisition of Cytec Industries' water treatment and acrylamide businesses: the transfer of Cytec's site in Botlek, the Netherlands, to Kemira. The first phase of the $241 million deal closed in October 2006.
