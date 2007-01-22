Lanxess Will upgrade Fine Chemicals

Lanxess plans to put close to $40 million into its fine chemicals subsidiary Saltigo, which it says has begun to enjoy improved earnings. The investment, to be used to modernize facilities in Leverkusen and Dormagen, Germany, is tied to introduction of a new employment model that includes a longer workweek. The move is on top of an earlier $13 million investment to convert existing plants in Leverkusen into multipurpose facilities for pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates. That project is scheduled to be on-line by mid-2007.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter