Matsushita, Toray slate plasma plant

Matsushita Electric and Toray Industries have agreed to invest $2.3 billion to build what they call the world's largest plasma display panel plant. Matsushita owns Panasonic and other consumer electronics brands. The two firms already have a joint venture to produce plasma display panels making use of a barrier rib technology developed by Toray. Their plant, scheduled to open in May 2009, will be able to produce up to 1 million panels per month. Each of the large sheets of glass processed at the facility will yield as many as 10 42-inch panels.
