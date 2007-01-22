Merck, Archemix link for aptamers

Germany's Merck has signed a multiyear agreement with Archemix that focuses on the discovery of aptamer-based drugs to treat cancer. Cambridge, Mass.-based Archemix will receive an up-front payment and research funding of as much as $10 million. It could also receive milestone and royalty payments. Archemix says it has signed four aptamer partnerships over the past six months, including one recently with Pfizer (C&EN, Jan. 15, page 34)
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter