People

Miller and Epstein Win McGroddy Prize

January 22, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 4
[+]Enlarge
Epstein
Epstein

JOEL S. MILLER, a professor in the department of chemistry at the University of Utah, and ARTHUR J. EPSTEIN, a professor in the departments of physics and chemistry at Ohio State University and director of the OSU Center for Materials Research, are the recipients of the 2007 James C. McGroddy Prize for New Materials, sponsored by IBM.

[+]Enlarge
Miller
Miller

The prize recognizes and encourages outstanding achievement in the science and application of new materials. It consists of $5,000, to be divided equally, and a certificate.

The researchers are being recognized "for discovery and characterization of organic-based magnets and for their observation and study of predictable and previously unknown magnetic phenomena in these fascinating materials leading to fundamentally new science and the demonstrated potential for creative new technologies."

The prize will be presented in Denver during the American Physical Society annual meeting in March. Miller and Epstein will present an invited talk on the work for which they are being honored.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

