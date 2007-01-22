Nominations Sought for Paul Karrer Medal

THE UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH is accepting nominations for the 2007 Paul Karrer Gold Medallion Award in Chemistry. The winner, to be announced in March, will deliver the Paul Karrer Lecture on June 20 at the University of Zurich.
Scientists with outstanding contributions to chemistry and who conduct active vigorous research programs at the forefront of chemistry are eligible for consideration. Nomination packages should include a nominating letter identifying the contribution and elaborating its impact on chemistry, a curriculum vitae, and a list of the nominee's publications. No additional documentation is necessary.
Electronic submissions are requested in PDF format and should be submitted by Feb. 15 to Jay S. Siegel at jss@oci.unizh.ch. For more information, visit www.oci.unizh.ch/diversa/Karrer2007/index.html. Click on "nomination" in the top right corner.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter