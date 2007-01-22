Production up in December and year

Total U.S. chemical production increased in December, adding to gains for all of 2006, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board. The chemical production index in December was up 0.4% from the previous month and 2.2% from December 2005 to 110.2 (2002 = 100). Meanwhile, the index for basic chemicals increased 0.7% from November and 8.1% from December a year earlier to 116.5. For full-year 2006, the average index for all chemicals rose 2.2% to 110.4 while the average for basic chemicals was up 2.9% to 115.0. For December, the government's estimate of seasonally adjusted capacity utilization was 78.0%, up from 77.8% in November and 77.0% in December 2005.
