Too Simple Solutions are unwise

Request for B.S./M.S. Chemists
C&EN would like to know how you are using your basic chemistry knowledge in a nonresearch career. Are you in a position you didn't think you would have when you were a student? What did you wish you had known before you graduated? Readers who would like to be part of this story can reply in confidence to Corinne Marasco at c_marasco@acs.org.
I would like to personally thank Tony Bode for enlightening all of us with the perfect mantra for maintaining one's weight (C&EN, Nov. 6, 2006, page 4). In the spirit of his insightful discovery I would like to suggest some additional nuggets of wisdom.
To solve global warming: Drive less, buy hybrids. For people who want to quit smoking: Go cold turkey, don't buy cigarettes. For people who have too much credit card debt: Save money, cut up the cards.
These are just a few ideas I came up with in a few minutes of thought. I hope that I have somehow returned the favor and helped Bode with an affliction from which he might suffer and with which he may need assistance.
