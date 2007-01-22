U.S. awards contracts for bird flu vaccine

The Department of Health & Human Services has awarded contracts totaling $132.5 million to three vaccine makers for the development of bird flu vaccines using an immune system booster, or adjuvant. HHS awarded five-year contracts to GlaxoSmithKline for $63.3 million and Novartis for $54.8 million. In addition, Iomai will receive $14.4 million, plus possible additional funding, to develop a vaccine patch. "In the event of an influenza pandemic, a vaccine that uses an adjuvant could provide a way to extend a limited vaccine supply," says HHS Secretary Michael O. Leavitt.
