Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

'Walking' molecules carry CO2

January 22, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Molecules that "walk" across a surface can also pick up and drop off cargo molecules as they scamper along (Scienc, DOI: 10.1126/science.1135302). Ludwig Bartels of the University of California, Riverside, and his colleagues report that anthraquinone (shown) not only moves in a straight line across a copper surface, but it also can pick up a CO2 molecule for each of its keto oxygen atoms. The molecule drops off its CO2 cargo spontaneously at higher temperatures or with help from a scanning tunneling microscope tip. A loaded molecule moves slower than an unencumbered one, the group notes. The use of single molecules as nanotransporters holds promise for constructing devices or delivering materials. The group is now working on teaching the molecules a few tricks: "We would like to be able to make one go around corners, rotate its cargo, or send out photons to tell us where it is," Bartels says. To see a video of the molecules in action, click here.

[+]Enlarge
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robot arm carries nanoscale cargo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hot Particles For Graphene Nanopores
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Walking Molecule Follows The Light

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE