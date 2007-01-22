Wuxi chemistry lab opens in Tianjin

China's largest provider of pharmaceutical chemistry research services, WuXi PharmaTech, has started operating labs in Tianjin, in China's northeast. The Shanghai-based firm says it has relocated a first group of scientists to the 130,000-sq-ft site, in the Tianjin Economic Development Zone. Although Shanghai will remain WuXi's main base of operations, it earlier told C&EN that the new facility was prompted by surging salaries in Shanghai (C&EN, Aug. 21, 2006, page 15).
