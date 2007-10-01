Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

42nd Midwest Regional Meeting

October 1, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

City Lights
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kansas City CVB
Downtown skyline of Kansas City, Mo.
Credit: Kansas City CVB
Downtown skyline of Kansas City, Mo.

THE 42ND MIDWEST Regional Meeting (MWRM 2007), hosted by the ACS Kansas City Section, will be held from Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kansas City, Mo. The theme of the meeting is "Bringing Chemistry to Life." The conference will feature general technical sessions, special symposia, workshops, exhibitions, and related programs that demonstrate the importance of chemistry to living systems. Visit the meeting website, membership.acs.org/m/mwrm2007, for up-to-date information and other details.

MWRM 2007 At A Glance

Dates: Nov. 7–10

Location: Intercontinental Hotel, Kansas City, Mo.

Contacts: Margie St. Germain, general chair, stgermain.margie@epa.gov; Keith R. Buszek, program cochair, buszekk@umkc.edu; Peter Groner, program cochair, gronerp@umkc.edu

Website: membership.acs.org/m/mwrm2007

The technical program encompasses agricultural, analytical, environmental, inorganic, medicinal, organic, pharmaceutical, and physical chemistry, as well as biochemistry, chemical education and undergraduate research, and NMR methods and structural biology.

Special symposia include "Chemical Methods & Library Design," "Analytical Chemistry with Life Science Applications," and "Frontiers in Medicinal Chemistry: Natural Products as Leads & Tools in Drug Discovery." The Midwest Award Symposium, sponsored and organized by the St. Louis Section, will honor this year's recipient, George W. Gokel of the University of Missouri, St. Louis, and will feature a keynote address by Gokel.

SPECIAL EVENTS. MWRM 2007 will kick off on Wednesday with Sci-Mix from 7 to 10 PM. This event will feature a poster session, social mixer, and opening of the exposition.

The MWRM 2007 Awards Reception & Banquet will be held on Thursday evening from 6 to 9 PM. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased when registering online for the meeting. A limited number of tickets will be available for sale on-site. The banquet will honor Gokel, as well as the recipients of the 2007 Midwest Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, initiated by E. Ann Nalley; the 2007 Midwest Regional Industrial Innovation Award, sponsored by the ACS Department of Industry Member Programs; and the 2007 ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, in honor of John E. Bauman Jr.

On Friday at noon, all meeting participants are invited to join ACS President Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt for a box lunch and member open forum.

ACS CAREER RESOURCES. ACS will offer career workshops, one-on-one résumé reviews, and career assistance sessions. These services are open to ACS members as well to as national and student affiliates.

The following workshops and résumé reviews will be offered on Thursday morning, beginning at 9 AM: "Targeting the Industrial Job Market," "Résumé Preparation," and "Interviewing Skills." Individual résumé reviews will be conducted starting at 1 PM. Interested participants should bring two copies of their current résumé and sign up for appointments on-site at the registration desk.

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS. Half-day workshops designed for high school teachers will be held on Saturday from 8:15 AM to noon.

Highlights include a hands-on workshop demonstrating the use of computational tools for teaching chemistry such as Netlogo, Molecular Workbench, Virtual Lab, KnowItAll, ACD ChemSketch, and the Computational Science Education Reference Desk. So-called eyebrow-burning demonstrations will show how to motivate students in their daily lessons as well as tips and tricks of using demonstrations to spice up a teacher's routine. These demos are quick and easy to perform with few required materials. There will be a workshop on the use of podcasting as a tool to teach chemistry, and one on independent laboratory access for the blind, which will introduce tools to assist students with visual impairments in conducting their own observations in a chemistry high school laboratory class.

EXPOSITION. The layout of the MWRM 2007 exposition area is designed to maximize the flow and volume of attendees. Space is still available. Please contact Richard Koch, exposition chair, at (816) 569-6850, (816) 209-7923 (cell phone), or RichKo@aol.com.

REGISTRATION. The advance registration deadline is midnight (EST) on Friday, Oct. 12. Online registration is now available via the meeting website at membership.acs.org/m/mwrm2007. On-site registration, program books, and badges will be available at the Registration Desk from 6 to 9:30 PM on Wednesday, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM on Thursday and Friday, and from 7:30 to 10 AM on Saturday. All registration questions, including requests for registration forms from those who do not have Internet access, should be directed to the ACS Office of Society Services at (800) 227-5558.

HOUSING & TRAVEL. Room blocks have been reserved for MWRM 2007 attendees at the Intercontinental Hotel and the nearby Sheraton Suites Country Club Plaza. Reservations at both hotels will be available at MWRM 2007 negotiated rates until Oct. 12. The rate at both hotels is $139 per night plus taxes. Reservations may be made for both hotels through the meeting website, membership.acs.org/m/mwrm2007/accomodations.html, or by calling the Intercontinental Group coordinator at (816) 303-2934 or the Sheraton Suites at (888) 627-7043. You must identify yourself as attending the ACS Midwest Regional Meeting when making reservations in order to receive the discounted rate. There is no charge for parking at the Intercontinental and a $7.00 per day charge at the Sheraton Suites.

Kansas City is easily reached by air, train, or car. Kansas City International Airport is served by virtually every major carrier and is only a 30-minute drive to the Intercontinental Hotel. Amtrak provides regular intercity train service to Union Station. The city is also located off several interstate highways, including I-70, I-35, and I-29.

ACS has negotiated discount rates for air travel and car rental for three days before and after each regional meeting.

  • AIR: United, (800) 521-4041, Meeting Plus Code 517SM, and American Airlines, (800) 800-433-1790, Discount Code S18593.
  • GROUND: Avis, (800) 331-1600, AWD Code: B120799, and Hertz, (800) 654-2240, CV# 02UZ0006.

Program Summary

MWRM 2007 At A Glance

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 7

SPECIAL EVENTS

  • Opening Mixer & Poster Session

    Attendee Welcome

THURSDAY, NOV. 8

SPECIAL EVENTS

  • Awards Reception & Banquet

MORNING WORKSHOPS

  • Targeting the Industrial Job Market

    Résumé Preparation

    Interviewing Skills

MORNING SYMPOSIA

  • Analytical Chemistry with Life Science Applications

    Animal Health

    Chemical Methods & Library Design

    Organic Chemistry

    Inorganic Chemistry

    Materials Science

    Physical Chemistry

    Poster Session

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

  • Chemical Methods & Library Design

    Chemical Education

    Analytical Chemistry with Life Science Applications

    Animal Health

    Organic Chemistry

    Inorganic Chemistry

    Physical Chemistry

    Poster Session

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

SPECIAL EVENTS

  • Lunch with Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt, ACS President

    Chemistry Magic Show

MORNING SYMPOSIA

  • Frontiers in Medicinal Chemistry

    Small Business

    Agriculture

    General Analytical Chemistry

    Biochemistry

    Organic Chemistry

    Chemical Education

    Life Science

    Poster Session

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

  • Agriculture

    Frontiers in Medicinal Chemistry

    Structural Biology

    General Analytical Chemistry

    Organic Chemistry

    Chemical Education

    Biochemistry

SATURDAY, NOV. 10

MORNING WORKSHOPS

  • High School Teacher Workshops

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2019 Midwest Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Midwest Regional Meeting 2017
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2014 Midwest Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE