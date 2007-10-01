AmbioPharm Opens Peptide Facility

AmbioPharm, a newly formed pharmaceutical-grade peptide manufacturer, has opened in North Augusta, S.C., at a site acquired last year from UCB Bioproducts. Aiming to become the lowest-cost producer of peptide raw materials, building blocks, and active ingredients, AmbioPharm will manufacture in both North Augusta and Shanghai. The firm expects to create 50 new jobs over the next three years at the North Augusta site, which it says has room for expansion. Chris Bai, former CEO of American Peptide, is leading the new entity.
