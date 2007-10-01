Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Business Roundup

October 1, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Lonza is selling its purified isophthalic acid plant in Singapore to the Swedish company Perstorp for $138 million. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The European Commission has cleared the acquisition of Finnish fertilizer producer Kemira GrowHow by Norwegian rival Yara, after the two parties agreed to address competition concerns in parts of Europe. Separately, the commission has extended its deadline for reviewing Schering-Plough's acquisition of Akzo Nobel's Organon BioSciences unit from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11.

Bayer MaterialScience and Bayer Technology Services will set up a catalysis research center in Aachen, Germany. Together, the Bayer companies will invest more than $10 million in the center, which will employ up to 12 researchers on the grounds of RWTH Aachen University. Local organizations will pitch in another $3.8 million.

Dow Chemical is selling its Ethafoam polyethylene foam business to Bubble Wrap maker Sealed Air for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes a process technology license, customer contracts, trademarks, and production equipment. Dow will make the products for Sealed Air for 18 months at facilities in Hanging Rock, Ohio, and Drusenheim, France.

Solvin, the joint venture of Solvay and BASF, will expand production of polyvinylidene chloride latex in Tavaux, France. The new production line will add annual capacity of 10,000 metric tons of the latex, a barrier material used as a coating in packaging applications.

Tronox says it won't sell its titanium dioxide plant in Uerdingen, Germany, as earlier proposed. Tronox says the offers it received didn't adequately value the facility.

Twin Rivers Technologies will add a new glycerin refinery and expand fatty acid capacity at its Quincy, Mass., oleochemicals facility. The company says the project will cost $13 million and be complete by May 2008. Twin Rivers was acquired by Malaysia's Felda Holdings earlier this year.

Polymer Technology Group, a supplier of polymers for medical devices, has created a life sciences incubator called Emergence. Along with outside investors, PTG says it will invest money and provide materials know-how to new medical device makers that locate in its Berkeley, Calif., facility.

Ablynx has received a $2.7 million grant from Belgium's Institute for the Promotion of Innovation by Science & Technology. Ablynx will use the grant to explore new drugs that exploit the properties of its Nanobodies therapeutic proteins, which are based on single-domain antibody fragments.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Celanese pushes into drug delivery with 2 deals
Shell Buys Out BASF In Singapore Venture
DSM Adds To Asian Composites

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE