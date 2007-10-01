Bayer Will Add Polyols In Antwerp

Bayer MaterialScience plans to build a $56 million plant in Antwerp, Belgium, that can make up to 60,000 metric tons per year of polymer-filled polyether polyols. Bayer already produces polyether polyols, one of the starting materials, at the site. To open in late 2008, the facility will utilize a new process, developed with Bayer Technology Services, that promises to turn out product with low levels of volatile organic compounds. Construction costs and energy consumption for the new plant are expected to be reduced by 25%.
