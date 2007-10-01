Better Security Of Nuclear Material

Although international progress has been made in securing plutonium and weapons- grade uranium, the effort still falls short, according to "Securing the Bomb 2007," a report commissioned by the Washington D.C.- based nonprofit group the Nuclear Threat Initiative. The concern, the report notes, is that the nuclear material, located in 40 countries, could be obtained by terrorists and criminals and used for a crude nuclear weapon. The report particularly cites security problems with fissile material in Russia, Pakistan, China, and India, as well as in dozens of other countries where some 140 research reactors are fueled by highly enriched uranium in often unsecured settings. The report urges a greater focus on a global campaign to remove nuclear materials, better coordination of global nuclear nonproliferation programs, and appointment within the White House of a full-time senior official to address nuclear terrorism. The report is available at www.nti.org.
