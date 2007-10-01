Celgene Links With Array BioPharma

Celgene has linked up with Array BioPharma to discover and develop anticancer and anti-inflammation drugs. Array will receive a $40 million upfront payment in exchange for granting Celgene an option to choose drugs that are directed at two of four mutually selected targets. Array could gain up to $500 million in development and commercial milestones for each drug developed, as well as royalties on commercial sales. Celgene recently struck a similar arrangement with PTC Therapeutics, in which it made a $20 million equity investment in exchange for an exclusive option on two oncology targets for small-molecule drugs.
