ChemDiv Partners With Russia, U.S.

ChemDiv's Chemical Diversity Research Institute is joining with the Blokhin Russian Oncology Center, the Department of Energy, and the National Cancer Institute to develop small-molecule therapies for prostate cancer. The partnership will operate under DOE's Global Initiatives for Proliferation Prevention Program, which is designed to identify and invest in high-tech resources in the former Soviet Union. The initial two-year partnership has received financial commitments of about $1 million.
