Chemical Prices Fall In August

Overall U.S. chemical prices declined in August from the previous month, according to data from the Labor Department, largely on a plunge in the producer price index for basic industrial chemicals. The August index for all chemicals fell 1.1% from July to 215.3 (1982 = 100), although it was still 2.6% ahead of August last year. The index for industrial chemicals, meanwhile, dropped 4.5% from the previous month to 222.8. The August index for this sector increased, but by only 0.2%, from the same month in 2006.
