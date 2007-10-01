Congress Passes Pesticide Bill

The House of Representatives passed the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) (S. 1983) of 2007 on Sept. 24 by unanimous consent. The legislation passed the Senate in August, and it now goes to President George W. Bush for his signature. PRIA reauthorizes, with some technical changes, legislation originally passed in 2003 with the help of a unique coalition of industry and consumer stakeholders. That law was scheduled to expire in 2008. These groups, including CropLife America representing pesticide manufacturers and the environmental organization Natural Resources Defense Council, worked together again to support the new bill. The bill keeps in place a fee schedule for pesticide registration requests and lists specific time periods for EPA to make decisions on pesticide registrations and other actions. It also establishes a system for pesticide review every 15 years, provides additional funds for farmworker certification, and promotes shorter decision reviews for pesticide applications with lower risk. "Predictable timelines have allowed industry to provide the American farmer with better and more innovative methods to produce the safe, affordable, and abundant food supply Americans enjoy," says Jay J. Vroom, president and CEO of CropLife America. "We are enthusiastic about the reauthorization of the legislation and applaud Congress for swiftly passing it."