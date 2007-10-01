Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Congress Passes Pesticide Bill

October 1, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The House of Representatives passed the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) (S. 1983) of 2007 on Sept. 24 by unanimous consent. The legislation passed the Senate in August, and it now goes to President George W. Bush for his signature. PRIA reauthorizes, with some technical changes, legislation originally passed in 2003 with the help of a unique coalition of industry and consumer stakeholders. That law was scheduled to expire in 2008. These groups, including CropLife America representing pesticide manufacturers and the environmental organization Natural Resources Defense Council, worked together again to support the new bill. The bill keeps in place a fee schedule for pesticide registration requests and lists specific time periods for EPA to make decisions on pesticide registrations and other actions. It also establishes a system for pesticide review every 15 years, provides additional funds for farmworker certification, and promotes shorter decision reviews for pesticide applications with lower risk. "Predictable timelines have allowed industry to provide the American farmer with better and more innovative methods to produce the safe, affordable, and abundant food supply Americans enjoy," says Jay J. Vroom, president and CEO of CropLife America. "We are enthusiastic about the reauthorization of the legislation and applaud Congress for swiftly passing it."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE