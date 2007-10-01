Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DSM Steps Up Reshaping

October 1, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A mid-term evaluation of its Vision 2010 strategic plan has led DSM to accelerate its shift toward life sciences products and performance materials. The company says it will maintain only those basic chemicals and polymer intermediates that it uses in its own production. As a result, DSM plans to divest itself of four businesses: melamine and urea, with estimated 2007 sales of $980 million; elastomers, with sales of $700 million; special products, $140 million; and maleic anhydride and derivatives, $105 million. These divestments will result in a reduced presence at the Chemelot chemicals complex, in Geleen, Netherlands, the company confirms, although it intends to invest in its R&D campus on this site. DSM also intends to find a partner for its citric acid business, with estimated 2007 sales of $175 million. The firm earlier stated its desire to partner its bulk antibiotics business. Among other new plans, DSM has earmarked almost $300 million for venture investments. Its latest is an equity investment in the Danish company Upfront Chromatography, which specializes in industrial protein chromatography processes. Separately, DSM will spend more than $40 million to build a plant in the Netherlands for waterborne emulsion resins.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Wacker expands biologics with acquisition of ADL BioPharma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik breaks up animal nutrition business
Bayer reduces stake in Covestro

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE