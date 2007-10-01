Dow Invests In Gasification Firm

Dow Chemical and Citi Alternative Investments were the leaders in a recent $100 million round of financing for GreatPoint Energy. GreatPoint calls itself the leading developer of catalytic gasification technology for converting coal, petroleum coke, and biomass into natural gas. James H. Plonka, vice president of Dow Venture Capital, says GreatPoint's technology has the potential to help Dow diversify its supply of feedstocks and energy. GreatPoint intends to use the funds to build a large-scale demonstration facility.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter