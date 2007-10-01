Motiva Will Build Refining Capacity

Motiva Enterprises, a 50-50 joint venture between Shell Oil and Saudi Aramco, is expanding capacity at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by 325,000 barrels per day. The expansion will bring capacity at the complex to 600,000 bbl per day by 2010, making it the largest refinery in the U.S. The project, expected to cost up to $7 billion, will also increase output of propylene and other chemical feedstocks. Shell says the additional capacity is the equivalent of a new refinery, which the U.S. hasn't had in more than 30 years. Total U.S. refining capacity is roughly 18 million bbl per day.
