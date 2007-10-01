Multiple Principal Investigator Rule Finalized

Federal agencies will now have to recognize multiple principal investigators if appropriate on all federally funded research projects, according to a new rule issued by the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy and the Office of Management & Budget. The rule does not replace the single PI model, but rather opens the door for grants and contracts to be assigned to more than one researcher when warranted. OSTP is making this change because the rapid increase in the number of team-led research projects has made it difficult to apportion proper credit to more than one individual. Because of the expected costs involved with adding multiple PI recognition to existing data systems, the rule does not set a specific date when the change should occur. Instead, the rule instructs agencies to develop a plan for implementing multiple PI recognition by the beginning of 2008.
