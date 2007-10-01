Nuclear Detection Research Gets Funding

NSF and the Department of Homeland Security awarded 12 grants to support basic research in nuclear science and engineering. The grants are funded through the Academic Research Initiative, and they support research in nuclear and radiological detection and mitigating existing threats in this area. "This program is helping to revitalize U.S. academic departments," says Bruce Hamilton, program office for ARI at NSF. "The research projects undertaken with ARI funds, and the students trained through that research, will help make our nation more secure," he adds. The grant program is expected to provide a total of $58 million over five years to support a combination of approximately 15 seed awards of up to $300,000 over three years, approximately 15 mid-sized awards of $2 million for a maximum of five years, and two to four large awards of up to $7.5 million for a maximum of five years.
