The obituary of Samuel I. Weissman (C&EN, Aug. 20, page 77) paid adequate tribute to the scientist, but perhaps not to the man. When I was a graduate student in chemistry at Washington University, St. Louis, in the late-1960s, Sam could frequently be encountered in the corridors of the department, dressed very informally and wearing old-fashioned canvas sneakers. He could have been, and reportedly was at least once, mistaken by a visitor as a janitor.
None of this kept him from sharing his wisdom with students. A less pretentious distinguished scientist could hardly be imagined! He was beloved and respected by all and inspired many to the pursuit of excellence in his model.
Judith Coburn Harris
Sudbury, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter