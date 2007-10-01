Sigma-Aldrich Hikes Fermentation Capacity

Sigma-Aldrich's SAFC fine chemicals business will spend $29 million to expand capacity at its fermentation facility in Jerusalem. The company says the project will enable SAFC Pharma to provide process development and drug-grade manufacturing to customers requiring large-scale, high-potency pharmaceutical ingredients. Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2009, the expansion will focus on secondary metabolites, cytotoxins, and therapeutic proteins made via bacterial and fungal fermentation, the company says.
