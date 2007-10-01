Sinopec And DuPont Team Up For Resin

China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) and DuPont have formed a joint venture to build and operate a plant producing ethylene vinyl acetate resins. The 60,000-metric-ton-per-year facility, expected to come on-line in late 2008, will be located within the municipality of Beijing at the site of Sinopec's subsidiary Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical. Sinopec will own a 55% stake in the venture and DuPont will own the remaining 45%.
