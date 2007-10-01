Syrgis Acquires Norac's Peroxides

Syrgis Performance Products has acquired Norac's organic peroxides business and renamed it Syrgis Performance Initiators. Syrgis says the deal includes facilities in Helena, Ark., and Sweden and adds about $50 million in annual sales. It calls Norac the number one North American producer of methyl ethyl ketone peroxides, used mainly to produce thermoset resins. Backed by the investment firm Edgewater Capital Partners, Syrgis has been assembling a family of autonomous specialty chemical firms.
