Total Chooses Bioplastics Partner

Total Petrochemicals and lactic acid maker Galactic have agreed to form a joint venture, Futerro, that will develop polylactic acid-based plastics. PLA is a product of sugar fermentation and is used to make packaging resins and textile fibers. The two partners plan to construct a 1,500-metric-ton-per-year PLA pilot plant at Galactic's site near Tournai, Belgium, by 2009. Total Chemicals President Fran??ois Corn??lis told C&EN in May that Total, a maker of polyethylene and other large-volume plastics, wanted to get involved in PLA-based plastics. Galactic is owned by Belgium-based sugar refiner Finasucre and the holding company Bois Sauvage.
