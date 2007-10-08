19 Receive WCC Travel Grants

The ACS Women Chemists Committee (WCC) has awarded 19 travel grants, sponsored by Eli Lilly & Co., to support undergraduate, graduate, or postdoctoral women chemists who are making their first research presentation at a national scientific meeting.
The winners who presented their research at the ACS national meeting in Boston in August were April Banaag, University of Hawaii; Sarah Bolton, Syracuse University; Laura Bourque, University of California, Irvine; Kristina Conner, Dartmouth College; Elizabeth Cope, University of Kansas; Allissa Dillman, St. Cloud State University; Sara Encisco, Harvard University; Isabella Garcia, University of Texas-Pan American; Kerrie Gath, Texas A&M University; Dora Guzman, UC Irvine; Megan Jacobson, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Theresa Massoud, UC Riverside; Caroline Pharr, UW Madison; Jennifer Stockdill, California Institute of Technology; and Julia Widom, Northwestern University.
Anneliese Amacher, UCLA, presented research at the Chemistry of Electronic Materials Gordon Research Conference in July; Samantha Arnett, Johns Hopkins University, presented research at the Enzymes, Coenzymes & Metabolic Pathways Gordon Research Conference in July; Chenpei Hung, Arizona State University, presented research at the 8th International Hydrogenase Conference in August; and Emily Rowland, University of Florida, presented research at the National Organic Chemistry Symposium in June.
For WCC Travel Award information and applications, visit membership.acs.org/W/WCC/.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter