Environment

19 Receive WCC Travel Grants

October 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 41
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
WCC travel grant recipients take time out for a photo in Boston. (Front row, from left) Pharr, Dillman, Banaag, Massoud, Guzman; (back row, from left) WCC Chair Amber Hinkle, ACS President Catherine T. Hunt, Bolton, Stockdill, Widom, Gath, Cope, Bourque, Jacobson, ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs, and Dawn Brooks, travel grant administrator for Lilly.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
The ACS Women Chemists Committee (WCC) has awarded 19 travel grants, sponsored by Eli Lilly & Co., to support undergraduate, graduate, or postdoctoral women chemists who are making their first research presentation at a national scientific meeting.

The winners who presented their research at the ACS national meeting in Boston in August were April Banaag, University of Hawaii; Sarah Bolton, Syracuse University; Laura Bourque, University of California, Irvine; Kristina Conner, Dartmouth College; Elizabeth Cope, University of Kansas; Allissa Dillman, St. Cloud State University; Sara Encisco, Harvard University; Isabella Garcia, University of Texas-Pan American; Kerrie Gath, Texas A&M University; Dora Guzman, UC Irvine; Megan Jacobson, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Theresa Massoud, UC Riverside; Caroline Pharr, UW Madison; Jennifer Stockdill, California Institute of Technology; and Julia Widom, Northwestern University.

Anneliese Amacher, UCLA, presented research at the Chemistry of Electronic Materials Gordon Research Conference in July; Samantha Arnett, Johns Hopkins University, presented research at the Enzymes, Coenzymes & Metabolic Pathways Gordon Research Conference in July; Chenpei Hung, Arizona State University, presented research at the 8th International Hydrogenase Conference in August; and Emily Rowland, University of Florida, presented research at the National Organic Chemistry Symposium in June.

For WCC Travel Award information and applications, visit membership.acs.org/W/WCC/.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

