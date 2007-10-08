The 4th Pan-Pacific Conference on Pesticide Science sponsored by the ACS Agrochemical Division and the Pesticide Science Society of Japan will be held on June 1-5, 2008, at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, in Honolulu. Conference chairs are Aldos C. Barefoot and Koichi Yoneyama; program chairs are Joel Coats and Hiroshi Matsumoto.
The focus of this conference is identification and resolution of issues related to discovery, selection, evaluation, and use of pesticides intended for crop, public health, and environmental protection. Fostering interactions among pesticide research scientists in the Pan-Pacific region is the primary objective.
Abstract submission opened on Oct. 5 and continues until March 2, 2008. Topics of interest include discovery, invasive species, advances in human vector control, environmental fate and effects, metabolism and toxicology, global trade issues, resistance to pesticides, regulatory and worker protection issues, and analytical chemistry. A workshop on ecological risk assessment (ERA) will feature three lecturers prominent in the field: Keith Solomon, Don MacKay, and Frank Gobas.
Advance registration will be open from Jan. 14 until May 11, 2008. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to avoid the higher on-site registration fee. Advance/on-site registration fees are as follows: regular registration, $450/$500; student registration, $150. The ERA workshop is an additional $200.
A block of rooms is reserved at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. Reservations can be made starting Jan. 14. Rates range from $179 to $239 per room per night plus 11.96% tax (subject to change).
Further details on the conference can be found on the conference website: www.panpacificconference.org.
