Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

4th Pan-Pacific Conference on Pesticide Science

October 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The 4th Pan-Pacific Conference on Pesticide Science sponsored by the ACS Agrochemical Division and the Pesticide Science Society of Japan will be held on June 1-5, 2008, at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, in Honolulu. Conference chairs are Aldos C. Barefoot and Koichi Yoneyama; program chairs are Joel Coats and Hiroshi Matsumoto.

The focus of this conference is identification and resolution of issues related to discovery, selection, evaluation, and use of pesticides intended for crop, public health, and environmental protection. Fostering interactions among pesticide research scientists in the Pan-Pacific region is the primary objective.

Abstract submission opened on Oct. 5 and continues until March 2, 2008. Topics of interest include discovery, invasive species, advances in human vector control, environmental fate and effects, metabolism and toxicology, global trade issues, resistance to pesticides, regulatory and worker protection issues, and analytical chemistry. A workshop on ecological risk assessment (ERA) will feature three lecturers prominent in the field: Keith Solomon, Don MacKay, and Frank Gobas.

Advance registration will be open from Jan. 14 until May 11, 2008. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to avoid the higher on-site registration fee. Advance/on-site registration fees are as follows: regular registration, $450/$500; student registration, $150. The ERA workshop is an additional $200.

A block of rooms is reserved at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. Reservations can be made starting Jan. 14. Rates range from $179 to $239 per room per night plus 11.96% tax (subject to change).

Further details on the conference can be found on the conference website: www.panpacificconference.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024
Call for papers: 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Register for the 2023 Northwest Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE