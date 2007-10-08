Akzo Sees Synergies In ICI Acquisition

Akzo Nobel managers estimate that operating cost savings and other synergies from their acquisition of ICI's paints business will total nearly $3.5 billion, after implementation costs. In a shareholder circular, the company confirmed that it intends to find a new owner for ICI's specialty starches business, while retaining ICI's specialty polymers business. Akzo Nobel expects to wrap up the $16 billion purchase by Jan. 2, 2008. Akzo's $15 billion sale of its Organon BioSciences unit to Schering-Plough should be completed no later than the end of this year.
