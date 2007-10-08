Asahi Glass Shuts New Jersey Plant

In an effort to improve earnings, Asahi Glass will close its fluorochemicals plant in Bayonne, N.J., at the end of the year. The plant, which produces polytetrafluoroethylene and fluorinated solvents, employs 157 people. Asahi has operated the facility since 1999, when it acquired ICI's fluoropolymers business. The Japanese firm will keep operating a plant in Thorndale, Pa., that compounds fluorinated resins. The Thorndale plant will obtain its raw material from Asahi plants in the U.K. and Japan.
