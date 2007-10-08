BASF, Linde, RWE Pursue Clean Coal

BASF, Linde, and RWE Power plan to cooperate on a project to develop clean-coal technologies. Electric utility RWE says it will spend $113 million on the project, which will include a pilot facility at a coal-burning power plant in Niederaussem, Germany. BASF plans to test new solvents for the efficient capture of carbon dioxide; it has already carried out some work in developing novel amine-based solvents to absorb CO2 from gasified coal. Linde will engineer and build the pilot facility. The project's goal is to come up with a commercial process by 2020 to remove 90% of CO2 from combustion gas for injection underground. Last month, industrial gas concern Praxair and engineering firm Foster Wheeler said they were cooperating to develop clean-coal technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter